Malmo vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Malmo will entertain Braga at the Eleda Stadion in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts are back in the Europa League after a year, having played in the UEFA Champions League last season. They kicked off their qualifying campaign in the Champions League in July, where they were eliminated by Zalgiris in the second round. They beat Sivasspor 5-1 on aggregate in the playoffs to book their place in the Europa League group stage.

Braga, meanwhile, secured a direct place in the group stage after finishing fourth in the Primeira Liga. They have made it to the group stage for the fourth straight season. Last campaign, they suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat against eventual finalists Rangers in the quarterfinals.

Malmo vs Braga Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Malmo form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Malmo vs Braga Team News

Malmo

The hosts won't be able to count on the services of Adi Nalic, Peter Gwardis and Mahame Siby due to injury. Soren Rieks has been struggling with a back injury and faces a late fitness test.

Johan Dahlin and Oscar Lewicki resumed their light training sessions, but their involvement here is doubtful.

Injured: Mahame Siby, Adi Nalic, Peter Gwardis

Doubtful: Johan Dahlin, Oscar Lewicki, Soren Rieks

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Braga

On-loan defender Victor Gomez is out with an injury, while Sikou Niakate is also left out of the squad with an injury. The duo of Vitor Tormena and Yuri Medeiros are suspended after being sent off last season against Rangers in the quarterfinals.

Injured: Victor Gomez, Sikou Niakate

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vitor Tormena, Yuri Medeiros

Unavailable: None

Malmo vs Braga Predicted XIs

Malmo (4-3-3): Ismael Diawara; Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Martin Olsson; Hugo Larsson, Sergio Pena, Erdal Rakip; Isaac Kiese Thelin, Ola Toivonen, Mohamed Buya Turay

Braga (3-4-2-1): Matheus Lima; Bruno Rodrigues, Nuno Sequeira, Paulo Oliveira; Andre Castro, Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, Lucas Mineiro; Rodrigo Gomes, Abel Ruiz; Andre Horta

Malmo vs Braga Prediction

Malmo have suffered two losses in their last three games across competitions, while Os Arcebispos are on a four-game winning streak, scoring 15 goals without conceding.

Thanks to the visitors' incredible goalscoring form, they should be able to record a win, but Malmo are expected to find the back of the net.

Prediction: Malmo 1-3 Braga

