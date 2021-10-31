Malmo vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Malmo are set to play Chelsea at the Eleda Stadion on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Malmo come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Sirius in the Allsvenskan. A penalty from Norwegian forward Jo Inge Berget and a second-half brace from Croatian attacker Antonio Colak secured the win for Jon Dahl Tomasson's Malmo.

Young Swedish midfielder Nahom Girmai Netabay and attacker Edi Sylisufaj scored the consolation goals for Sirius.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Newcastle United 3-0 in the English Premier League. A second-half brace from right-back Reece James and a penalty from midfielder Jorginho sealed the deal for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Malmo vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

The two clubs last faced each other a few days ago in the UEFA Champions League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Reece James is now Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season!



Not bad for a full-back 👏 Reece James is now Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season!Not bad for a full-back 👏 https://t.co/GdDFTonf1l

Chelsea beat Malmo 4-0, courtesy of goals from Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen and German attacker Kai Havertz and a brace from Italy international Jorginho.

Malmo form guide in the Allsvenskan: W-W-D-W-L

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-L

Malmo vs Chelsea Team News

Malmo

Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will be unable to call upon the services of former PSV Eindhoven and Sunderland forward Ola Toivonen, former Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen and midfielder Patriot Sejdiu. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Felix Beijmo.

Injured: Ola Toivonen, Jonas Knudsen, Patriot Sejdiu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be missing a few players. Star striker Romelu Lukaku, German forward Timo Werner and Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic are all out. There are doubts over the availability of American winger Christian Pulisic and midfielder Mason Mount.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount

Suspended: None

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea announce that Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic are out of the trip to face Newcastle. Tuchel hopes to have the strikers back after the international break. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea announce that Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic are out of the trip to face Newcastle. Tuchel hopes to have the strikers back after the international break. 🔵 #CFC

Malmo vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin, Eric Larsson, Niklas Moisander, Franz Brorsson, Jo Inge Berget, Bonke Innocent, Sergio Pena, Anders Christiansen, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak, Malik Abubakari

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Malmo vs Chelsea Prediction

Malmo are bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, and have lost all three games so far. Not much is expected from the Swedish side, but they are more than capable of causing problems to their opposition.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be jubilant after a good performance against Newcastle United. Tuchel's men won the Champions League last season, and are currently second in their group.

Chelsea will be the favourites to win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Malmo 0-3 Chelsea

Edited by Abhinav Anand