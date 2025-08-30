Malmo vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

Malmo play host to Degerfors at the Eleda Stadium in round 22 of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday. Degerfors have failed to taste victory in their last 12 league games and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Malmo booked their spot in the UEFA Conference League group stages on Thursday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Sigma Olomouc to complete a 5-0 aggregate win over the Czechia outfit.

Henrik Rydstrom’s side now turn their focus to the Allsvenskan, where they are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, claiming five wins and three draws since the start of June.

Malmo have picked up 37 points from their 21 league games so far to sit third in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed AIK just outside the European qualifying places.

Degerfors, on the other hand, were sent crashing down to earth last Sunday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AIK on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Enkoping in the second preliminary round of the Swedish Cup on August 21, a result which saw their 11-game winless run come to an end.

Degerfors currently sit bottom but one in the Allsvenskan standings with 15 points from 21 games, three points above last-placed Varnamo.

Malmo vs Degerfors Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up nine wins and one draw from the previous 10 meetings between the two teams.

Degerfors are on a run of 12 consecutive Allsvenskan matches without a win, losing 10 and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Norrkoping on May 15.

Malmo have lost just one of their last six Allsvenskan home games while picking up three wins and two draws since the third week of May.

Degerfors currently hold tlhe division’s third-worst away record, having picked up just nine points from their 10 matches so far. Only Varnamo (2) and Halmstad (8) have managed fewer.

Malmo vs Degerfors Prediction

Malmo will be excited to take on an out-of-sorts Degerfors side who are without a win in 12 consecutive league matches. Despite having less rest time than the visitors, Malmo boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Degerfors

Malmo vs Degerfors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams)

