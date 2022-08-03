Malmo vs Dudelange prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifying 2022–23

Malmo will entertain Dudelange at the Eleda Stadion in the first leg of the third-round qualifying fixture of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts fell to a surprise 3-0 defeat at the hands of Zalgiris in the second round qualifiers of the UEFA Champions League, failing to qualify for the competition after making it to the group stage last time around.

Dudelange fell to a 4-2 defeat on aggregate in the second round qualifier of the Champions League against Pyunik and will be looking to qualify for the Europa League finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Malmo vs Dudelange Head-to-Head

The two sides will be meeting for the first time on Thursday. Malmo will take on a team from Luxembourg for the first time in a competitive fixture while Dudelange have faced a Swedish opponent on one occasion.

They faced Orebro in a friendly game in 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.

Malmo form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Dudelange form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W

Malmo vs Dudelange Team News

Malmo

Himmelsblått will not be able to count on the services of Mahamé Siby, who was ruled out for the rest of the season following a serious hip injury against Sirius. Adi Nalic remains a long-term absentee while Anders Christiansen is suspended following his red card against Zalgiris.

New signings Joseph Ceesay and Mohamed Buya Turay have been added to the squad after missing out on the previous round of fixtures.

Injury: Adi Nalic, Mahamé Siby.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Anders Christiansen.

Unavailable: None.

Dudelange

Eliot Gashi is a confirmed absentee for the visitors and there are no other reported absentees for them at the moment.

Injured: Eliot Gashi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Malmo vs Dudelange Predicted XIs

Malmo (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin (GK); Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Denis Hadzikadunic, Martin Olsson; Moustafa Zeidan, Erdal Rakip, Sergio Pena; Joseph Ceesay, Isaac Thelin, Ola Toivonen

Dudelange (3-5-2): Lucas Fox (GK); Manuel da Costa, Joscelino Silva Dos Santos, Sylvio Ouassiero; Aldin Skenderovic, Nelito Dos Santos Da Cruz, Filip Bojic, Bruno Frere, Chris Stumpf; Samir Hadji, Francisco Junior.

Malmo vs Dudelange Prediction

Malmo have a poor record in their recent European outings (including qualifiers) as they have scored in just three of their last 10 games. After scoring six goals in the first round of qualifiers, they failed to score in their previous round of qualifiers.

They are likely to produce a slightly better record in this home fixture, but Dudelange have scored in each of their four games in the qualifying campaign thus far and won't go down easy.

The likelihood of a low-scoring game is high here and given the form of the two sides, it should end in a draw.

Prediction: Malmo 1-1 Dudelange

