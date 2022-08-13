Malmo vs GIF Sundsvall prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Malmo will be seeking to pick up a fourth consecutive home victory in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they welcome GIF Sundsvall to the Eleda Stadion on Sunday.

The visitors head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive defeats in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Having claimed a 3-0 first-leg victory, Malmo played out a 2-2 draw with Dudelange in Thursday’s return leg to claim a 5-2 aggregate win and progress to the fourth round of the Europa League qualifiers.

They have now turned their attention to the Allsvenskan, where they are currently on a run of three wins from their last four games and have won three straight home outings.

With 30 points from 17 games, Malmo are currently sixth in the league standings, level on points with fifth-placed Goteborg.

Meanwhile, GIF Sundsvall were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Hammarby last time out.

They have now lost four consecutive games in the league, while managing one point from the last 15 available.

With 10 points from 17 games, GIF Sundsvall are currently rooted to the bottom of the Allsvenskan table, level on points with 15th-placed Helsingborg.

Malmo vs GIF Sundsvall Head-To-Head

With 12 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. GIF Sundsvall have picked up eight wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Malmo Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

GIF Sundsvall Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Malmo vs GIF Sundsvall Team News

Malmo

Jo Inge Berget, Adi Nalic, Mahame Siby and Oscar Lewicki are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Jo Inge Berget, Adi Nalic, Mahame Siby, Oscar Lewicki

Suspended: None

GIF Sundsvall

Linus Hallenius has been sidelined through an ACL injury, while Robert Lundström is currently suspended.

Injured: Linus Hallenius

Suspended: Robert Lundström

Malmo vs GIF Sundsvall Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin: Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Niklas Moisander, Eric Larsson; Moustafa Zeidan, Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen; Veljko Birmancevic, Isaac Kiese Thelin, Mohamed Buya Turay

GIF Sundsvall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andreas Andersson; Marcus Burman, Alexander Blomqvist, Forrest Lasso, Rasmus Lindkvist; Paya Pichkah, Saku Ylätupa, Joe Corona, Ludvig Navik; Pontus Engblom, Ronaldo Damus

Malmo vs GIF Sundsvall Prediction

Malmo will be backing themselves to come away with maximum points against a GIF Sundsvall side who have managed just one point from their last five league games. The Himmelsblått have been solid on their home turf in recent weeks and we predict they will keep their winning streak going.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 GIF Sundsvall

