Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

Malmo and IFK Goteborg will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 21 clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at Eleda Stadion.
The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 thrashing they handed to Sigma Olomouc at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie in midweek. Sead Haksabanovic scored a first-half brace to put them two goals up at the break while Lasse Johnsen completed the scoring from the spot in injury time.
The Sky Blues will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-0 away win over Halmstad last weekend.
Goteborg, meanwhile, advanced with a 4-0 away win over Qviding in the Svenska Cupen Qualifiers in midweek. Eman Markovic and Anders Trondsen scored a first-half goal each while Jonas Bager scored a second-half brace. Their last league game came in a 2-1 home win over AIK last weekend.
The win left Blåvitt in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 20 games. Malmo are third with 36 points to their name.
Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Malmo have 25 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. IFK Goteburg were victorious 18 times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Goteborg claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Five of Malmo's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Goteborg have won five of their last six games across competitions (one loss).
Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Prediction
Malmo have one foot in the Europa League following their comprehensive three-goal lead heading into the return fixture in the Czech Republic. Their domestic title defense has been less straightforward and they are now 11 points off runaway leaders Mjallby.
OFK Goteborg, for their part, have been in fine form, having won their last four games on the bounce.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Malmo 2-1 IFK Goteborg
Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals