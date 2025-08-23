Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

Malmo and IFK Goteborg will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 21 clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at Eleda Stadion.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 thrashing they handed to Sigma Olomouc at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie in midweek. Sead Haksabanovic scored a first-half brace to put them two goals up at the break while Lasse Johnsen completed the scoring from the spot in injury time.

The Sky Blues will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-0 away win over Halmstad last weekend.

Ad

Trending

Goteborg, meanwhile, advanced with a 4-0 away win over Qviding in the Svenska Cupen Qualifiers in midweek. Eman Markovic and Anders Trondsen scored a first-half goal each while Jonas Bager scored a second-half brace. Their last league game came in a 2-1 home win over AIK last weekend.

The win left Blåvitt in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 20 games. Malmo are third with 36 points to their name.

Ad

Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 25 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. IFK Goteburg were victorious 18 times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Goteborg claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Malmo's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Goteborg have won five of their last six games across competitions (one loss).

Ad

Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Prediction

Malmo have one foot in the Europa League following their comprehensive three-goal lead heading into the return fixture in the Czech Republic. Their domestic title defense has been less straightforward and they are now 11 points off runaway leaders Mjallby.

OFK Goteborg, for their part, have been in fine form, having won their last four games on the bounce.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Malmo 2-1 IFK Goteborg

Malmo vs IFK Goteborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More