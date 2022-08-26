Malmo vs Kalmar prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Malmo will welcome Kalmar to the Elada Stadion for a matchday 20 fixture in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game fresh off booking their spot in the UEFA Europa League group stage courtesy of a 2-0 away victory over Turkish side Sivasspor. Veljko Birmancevic and Usaac Thelin scored in the final 15 minutes to guide their side to a 5-1 aggregate victory in the playoffs.

Carl Johansson's own goal just before the hour mark helped Kalmar claim a 1-0 home win over Goteborg.

The win saw the Röda bröder climb to seventh spot in the table, having accrued 30 points from 19 matches. Malmo are four points better off in fifth spot.

Malmo vs Kalmar Head-to-Head

Malmo have 20 wins from their previous 33 matches against Kalmar. Sunday's visitors were victorious on nine occasions, while four fixtures ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in April. A seventh-minute strike by Ivan Thelin helped Malmo claim a 1-0 away win on the opening day of the current campaign.

The defending champions are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning three matches in this sequence. Kalmar have won three and lost two of their last five league games.

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Kalmar form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Malmo vs Kalmar Team News

Malmo

Mahame Siby, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic and Soren Rieks are all unavailable due to injuries. Ola Toivonen is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Mahame Siby, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic, Soren Rieks

Suspension: Ola Toivonen

Kalmar

Johan Stenmark has been ruled out with a foot injury, while Lukas Rhose is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Johan Stenmark

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Lukas Rhose

Malmo vs Kalmar Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (5-3-2): Johan Dahlin (GK); Joseph Ceesay, Niklas Moisander, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Lasse Nielsen, Felix Beijimo; Anders Christiansen, Erdal Rakip, Moustafa Zeidan; Veljko Birmancevic, Isaac Thelin

Kalmar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo (GK); Axel Lindahl, Lars Saetra, Carl Gustafsson, Johan Karlsson; Oliver Berg, Romario, Nahom Netabay; Sebastian Nanasi, Simon Skrabb, Noha Shamoun

Malmo vs Kalmar Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form domestically and this is reflected in their close proximity to each other in the standings.

Malmoa have not had the title defense they envisioned at the start of the season but are still within touching distance of European qualification. The hosts are favorites and have a very strong record in front of their fans. We are backing Malmo to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Kalmar

