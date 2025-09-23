Malmo vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Published Sep 23, 2025 19:55 GMT
Malmo FF v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Europa League - Source: Getty
Malmo vs Ludogorets square off in the Europa League on Wednesday

Malmo and Ludogorets kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign when they square off at the Eleda Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 2021, when the Bulgarian powerhouse picked up a 2-1 victory in their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash.

Ad

Malmo were guilty of a lack of sting in front of goal last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Djurgarden in their Swedish Allsvenskan tie at the Eleda Stadium.

Before that, Henrik Rydstrom’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming three draws and four wins while scoring 13 goals and keeping five clean sheets in that time.

Malmo now head to the Europa League, where they secured their spot in the league phase courtesy of a 5-0 aggregate win over Czech side Sigma Olomouc in the playoff round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Ludogorets were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw with Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga last Friday.

Rui Mota’s side have gone four consecutive matches without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws, having failed to win the three games preceding this run (2L, 1D).

Ludogorets had to show their mettle in the Europa League qualifiers, where they overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Shkendija by claiming a 4-1 victory in the return leg to win the tie on aggregate.

Ad

Malmo vs Ludogorets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be just the third meeting between Malmo and Ludogorets, with both teams claiming one win each from their previous two encounters.
  • Their first clash came in the Champions League qualifiers back on August 21, when Malmo secured a 2-0 victory on home turf, six days before Ludogorets returned the favor in a 2-1 win at the Ludogorets Arena.
  • Malmo have managed just one win from their last six home games across all competitions while losing twice and claiming three draws since the start of August.
  • Ludogorets have failed to win nine of their last 11 away matches since the second week of May, losing three and picking up six draws in that time.
Ad

Malmo vs Ludogorets Prediction

Off the back of a narrow defeat against Djurgarden, Malmo will be looking to quickly bounce back here and get their European campaign off on the right foot.

Ludogorets have endured a topsy-turvy run of results of late, winning just two of their last seven games, and we see them struggling at the Eleda Stadium.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Ludogorets

Malmo vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Malmo’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last seven outings)

About the author
Joshua Ojele

Joshua Ojele

Twitter icon

Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.

Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.

Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications