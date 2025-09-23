Malmo vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Malmo and Ludogorets kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign when they square off at the Eleda Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 2021, when the Bulgarian powerhouse picked up a 2-1 victory in their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash.

Malmo were guilty of a lack of sting in front of goal last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Djurgarden in their Swedish Allsvenskan tie at the Eleda Stadium.

Before that, Henrik Rydstrom’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming three draws and four wins while scoring 13 goals and keeping five clean sheets in that time.

Malmo now head to the Europa League, where they secured their spot in the league phase courtesy of a 5-0 aggregate win over Czech side Sigma Olomouc in the playoff round.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw with Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga last Friday.

Rui Mota’s side have gone four consecutive matches without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws, having failed to win the three games preceding this run (2L, 1D).

Ludogorets had to show their mettle in the Europa League qualifiers, where they overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Shkendija by claiming a 4-1 victory in the return leg to win the tie on aggregate.

Malmo vs Ludogorets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the third meeting between Malmo and Ludogorets, with both teams claiming one win each from their previous two encounters.

Their first clash came in the Champions League qualifiers back on August 21, when Malmo secured a 2-0 victory on home turf, six days before Ludogorets returned the favor in a 2-1 win at the Ludogorets Arena.

Malmo have managed just one win from their last six home games across all competitions while losing twice and claiming three draws since the start of August.

Ludogorets have failed to win nine of their last 11 away matches since the second week of May, losing three and picking up six draws in that time.

Malmo vs Ludogorets Prediction

Off the back of a narrow defeat against Djurgarden, Malmo will be looking to quickly bounce back here and get their European campaign off on the right foot.

Ludogorets have endured a topsy-turvy run of results of late, winning just two of their last seven games, and we see them struggling at the Eleda Stadium.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Ludogorets

Malmo vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Malmo’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last seven outings)

