Malmo vs Royal Union Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Malmo and Royal Union will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League matchday five fixture on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan. Lars Larsen and Simon Gustafson scored in either half to inspire the win, while Felix Beijmo scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Royal Union shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw at home against Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler League. The defending champions took a two-goal lead in the 16th minute, while the hosts saw themselves reduced to 10 men.

However, Christian Burgess halved the deficit in the 32nd minute, while Bart Nieuwkoop completed the comeback with his 80th-minute strike.

The Belgians lead the way at the summit of Group D, having garnered 10 points from four matches. Malmo are bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Malmo vs Royal Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg meeting saw Royal Union twice come from behind to claim a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Malmo are currently on a seven-game winless run in all competitions, losing five matches in this sequence.

Royal Union are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, winning seven games in this run.

Malmo's last six defeats in all competitions have been by a one-goal margin.

Royal Union's three group stage victories this season have come via a one-goal margin.

Malmo are currently enduring their worst domestic season since 2008-09.

Nine of Royal Union's last 10 matches in all competitions produced three or more goals.

Malmo vs Royal Union Prediction

Malmo have had a season to forget and have underperformed both domestically and on the continent. Their struggles in the Europa League group stage have seen them suffer the ignominy of being the only team in the entire competition guaranteed a last-place finish heading into matchday five.

Royal Union, for their part, are flying high and their buoyant draw against Club Brugge would have boosted confidence.

We are backing the Belgians to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Malmo 1-2 Royal Union

Malmo vs Royal Union etting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Union to win (Malmo have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of Royal Union's last six matches in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Royal Union's last 10 matches in all competitions produced three or more goals).

