Malmö vs Sigma Olomouc Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Malmö will be up against Sigma Olomouc at the Eleda Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League playoff round qualifying clash. The hosts will be keen to get a win in front of their home fans and take control of the tie.

Malmö received a 5-0 thumping from Copenhagen in their last European outing to knock them out of the Champions League qualification rounds after wins over Iberia and RFS in previous rounds.

The Swedish side will look to earn a place in the Europa League campaign after getting eliminated from last season’s edition by finishing in 31st place in the league phase.

Sigma are set to make their first return to an European competition in seven years this midweek, with their last appearance in a UEFA competition coming back in the 2018-19 season when they featured in the playoff rounds of the Europa League.

The Czech club have had a fine start to the new domestic season with three wins and a draw in the opening five games, but will be up against much tougher opposition when they make the trip to Malmo this midweek.

Malmö vs Sigma Olomouc Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Malmö and Sigma Olomouc.

The hosts have been up against teams from the Czech Republic on seven previous occasions, winning one, drawing one, and losing the remaining five of those games.

The visitors' only previous encounter with Swedish opposition in competitive action came back in the 1986-87 UEFA Cup when they faced Göteborg, losing the two-legged tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Malmö have the joint-second best defensive record in the ongoing Swedish Allsvenskan campaign, with only 17 goals conceded after 20 games played.

Malmö vs Sigma Olomouc Prediction

Himmelsblått are favorites going into the midweek and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win. The Swedish side will receive a major boost from their home advantage and hope that will prove enough to get a positive result.

Hanáci will be delighted to force a draw against a much better side but will need something really special to avoid defeat when they take the trip to Sweden on Thursday.

Prediction: Malmö 2-0 Sigma Olomouc

Malmö vs Sigma Olomouc Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmö to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

