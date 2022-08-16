Malmo vs Sivasspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Malmo welcome Sivasspor to the Eleda Stadion in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff round clash on Thursday.
The Turkish Super Lig side head into the game winless in their three outings this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.
Malmo picked up their fourth win in five league games on Sunday when they edged out Sundsvall 3-1 in the Swedish Allsvenskan.
This followed a 2-2 draw with Dudelange in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round clash to complete a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Luxembourg outfit.
Malmo head into Thursday on a two-game winning streak on home turf and have won seven of their last eight outings in front of their home fans.
Meanwhile, Sivasspor failed to get their 2022-23 campaign up and running last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Adana Demirspor.
Prior to that, they suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Cup final on July 30 before playing out a 1-1 draw with Gaziantep in their league opener a week later.
Sivasspor are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 away games across all competitions, picking up five wins and three draws.
Malmo vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Malmo and Sivasspor, who will both be looking to claim an early march on each other in the race for a place in the Europa League group stages.
Malmo Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L
Sivasspor Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D
Malmo vs Sivasspor Team News
Malmo
Malmo will be without Adi Nalic and Mahamé Siby, who are currently recuperating from ACL and hip injuries respectively.
Injured: Adi Nalic, Mahamé Siby
Suspended: None
Sivasspor
Hakan Arslan and Samba Camar are battling calf and knee injuries respectively and will sit out Thursday’s game.
Injured: Hakan Arslan, Samba Camar
Suspended: None
Malmo vs Sivasspor Predicted XI
Malmo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin; Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Martin Olsson; Hugo Larsson, Sergio Peña, Anders Christiansen; Joseph Ceesay, Ola Toivonen, Mohamed Buya Turay
Sivasspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Muammer Yıldırım; Murat Paluli, Aaron Appindangoyé, Caner Osmanpaşa, Ziya Erdal; Isaac Cofie, Fredrik Ulvestad; Erdoğan Yeşilyurt, Kerem Atakan Kesgin, Max Gradel; Mustapha Yatabaré
Malmo vs Sivasspor Prediction
While Sivasspor will be looking to pick up their first win of the new campaign and place one foot in the group stages of the Europa League, they take on a spirited Malmo side who have won seven of their last eight home games.
We are backing the Swedish side to maintain their solid form in front of their home fans and pick up the win on Thursday.
Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Sivasspor