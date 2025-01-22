Malmo vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

The action continues in the Europa League as Malmo and Twente lock horns at the Eleda Stadium on Wednesday. The Eredivisie outfit are one of just five sides yet to taste victory in the competition and will be looking to end this poor run.

Malmo secured their first win of the new year last Thursday when they secured a 1-0 victory over Slovan Liberec at the Marbella Football Center.

This followed a 2-1 friendly defeat against Sparta Prague in their first outing of 2025 on January 10, a result which saw their three-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Malmo now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have failed to win their last four matches — claiming one draw and losing three — and have managed just one win from their six outings so far.

Twente, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against NAC Breda at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.

Before that, Joseph Oosting's men were dumped out of the KNVB Beker on January 15 when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Go Ahead Eagles which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

Twente now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have failed to win their six matches so far, claiming four points from a possible 18 to sit 30th in the table, level on points with Wednesday’s hosts in 31st place.

Malmo vs Twente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Malmo and Twente, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Malmo are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home matches, picking up four wins and two draws since late September.

Twente have failed to win five of their most recent six competitive away games while losing four and claiming one draw since the start of December.

Malmo have failed to win their three Europa League home games, picking up one point from a possible nine while conceding five goals and scoring two so far.

Malmo vs Twente Prediction

Malmo and Twente have struggled to get going in the Europa League and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet. Malmo have been rock-solid at home of late and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Malmo 2-1 Twente

Malmo vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Malmo’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

