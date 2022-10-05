Malmo vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Malmo and Union Berlin will go head-to-head at the Eleda Stadion in Group D of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

Both teams have lost their opening two games and will look to get their campaign up and running.

Malmo failed to make it two wins from two in the Swedish Allsvenskan, as they were held to a goalless draw by Hammarby. They are now unbeaten in three of their last four games, with a 3-2 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise being the exception.

They have now turned their attention to the Europa League, where they have lost their first two games, scoring twice and shipping in five goals.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en Highlights of the Eintracht game in English for all AFTV subscribers are now online bit.ly/3CyRpOt Highlights of the Eintracht game in English for all AFTV subscribers are now online bit.ly/3CyRpOt

Meanwhile, Berlin were at the receiving end of a 2-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. They have now lost two of their last three games, scoring twice and conceding as many.

Berlin have also lost their first two games in the Europa League and will look to end this dry spell.

Malmo vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Malmo and Berlin are in the bottom half of Group D after losing their opening two games.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en Well, Unioner. No-one ever said this was gonna be easy. The match report in English is now online. bit.ly/3UUMdeD But you were magnificent again today, thanks for everything and get home safe. And you can still look at that table and dream sweetly tonight. Eisern!!!! Well, Unioner. No-one ever said this was gonna be easy. The match report in English is now online. bit.ly/3UUMdeD But you were magnificent again today, thanks for everything and get home safe. And you can still look at that table and dream sweetly tonight. Eisern!!!!

Berlin head into the midweek clash on a run of two away defeats, conceding three goals and failing to score since a 1-0 win at Koln on September 11.

Malmo are unbeaten in three of their last four outings, claiming two wins and a draw.

Malmo vs Union Berlin Prediction

Malmo and Union Berlin have stumbled in the Europa League, so they should take the game to each other in search of their first win of the campaign. Both teams head into the game in similar form, so the spoils will be shared here.

Prediction: Malmo 1-1 Union Berlin

Malmo vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Union Berlin’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Malmo’s last eight outings.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far