Malta vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Malta and Croatia will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Cyprus last month. Jurgen Degabriele scored a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors to help them snatch a point at the death.

Croatia also played out a draw with the same scoreline in a home game against Slovakia. They twice came from behind, only to be denied a winner in the 83rd minute by the VAR.

The draw left the Checkered ones in second spot in Group H, two points behind table-toppers Russia, having garnered 17 points from eight matches. Malta are in fifth spot with five points to their name so far.

Malta vs Croatia Head-to-Head

This will be the tenth meeting between the two sides. Malta are yet to win a game against Croatia, losing eight and drawing one. Their most recent clash came in March when three goals after the break helped Croatia to a 3-0 victory in the first leg.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run and snapped a three-game losing streak with their draw against Cyprus. Croatia are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning three matches in that period.

Malta form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Croatia form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Malta vs Croatia Team News

Malta

Team captain and recent centurion Andrei Agius headlined the squad of 29 players to contest the qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Croatia

Coach Zlatko Dalic called up 26 players for the qualifiers against Malta and Russia. Proven performers like Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren headline the squad.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and Torino forward Josip Brekalo were both excluded due to injuries.

Injuries: Mateo Kovacic, Josip Brekalo

Suspension: None

Malta vs Croatia Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (4-3-3): Henry Bonello (GK); Kurt Shaw, Enrico Pepe, Zach Muscat, Andrei Agius; Stephen Pisani, Jake Grech, Joseph Mbong; Luke Gambin, Luke Montebello, Paul Mbong

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Borna Barisic, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josip Stanisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Malta vs Croatia Prediction

Malta have already been eliminated from the race for Qatar 2022 and only have pride left to play for. Croatia, by contrast, have secured second spot in the group but will look to secure automatic qualification.

This makes their next game against Russia a must-win and a win here would boost confidence heading into the top-of-the-table clash. Croatia's defense has also been rock-solid, which does not bode well for a Maltese attack that struggles to score goals.

Barring an upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Croatia to triumph comfortably.

Prediction: Malta 0-4 Croatia

