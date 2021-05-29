Malta vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Malta and Northern Ireland will trade tackles at the Worthersee Stadion on Sunday in an international friendly fixture.

The two sides failed to secure qualification for the 2020 European Championship. They will have to make do with friendly fixtures as preparation for the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Northern Ireland were held to a goalless draw by Bulgaria on home turf in their last international fixture in March. Malta suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Croatia in Group H of Europe's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Up next for the Northern Irish will be another friendly with Ukraine, while Malta will trade tackles with Kosovo in an exhibition game.

Malta vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on seven previous occasions dating back to 1988 and Northern Ireland are yet to lose a fixture against the Falcons.

The Green and White Army have five wins and two draws in seven previous games against Malta.

Their most recent fixture came eight years ago in a friendly fixture that ended goalless.

Northern Ireland have been on a poor run of form that has seen them go seven games without a win. Malta have one victory from their last five matches.

Malta form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Northern Ireland form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Malta vs Northern Ireland Team News

Malta

Coach Devis Mangia called up 29 players in his latest international squad. Defender Andrei Agius is two games away from a century of caps and will be eyeing the milestone during this international window.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Northern Ireland

Coach Ian Baraclough called up 25 players for the upcoming international friendly games. The list is headlined by players with Premier League experience like Stuart Dallas, Paddy McNair and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

However, the experienced duo of Steven Davies and Jonny Evans are both unavailable. The former was given a leave of absence after his arduous season with Rangers, while the latter is nursing a foot injury.

Injuries: Johnny Evans

Rested: Steven Davies

Suspension: None

Malta vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (4-3-3): Henry Bonello (GK); Andrei Agius, Kurt Shaw, Ferdinando Apap, Enrico Pepe; Bjorn Kristensen, Steve Pisani, Joseph Mbong; Jurgen Degabriele, Shaun Dimech, Kyrian Nwoko

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart, Shane Ferguson, Paddy McNair; Niall McGinn, George Savile, Jordan Jones; Kyle Lafferty, Liam Boyce, Paul Smyth

Malta vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Neither of the two sides is recognized for their attacking prowess. However, Malta's modest standing means that Northern Ireland and Kyle Lafferty in particular might not get a better opportunity to rediscover their scoring touch.

We are predicting a victory for the Northern Irish.

Prediction: Malta 0-2 Northern Ireland

