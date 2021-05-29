Spain U-21 vs Croatia U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship 2021

Spain U-21 and Croatia U-21 will trade tackles at the Ljudski vrt in Maribor on Monday in the quarterfinals of the 2021 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship.

Spain progressed to this stage by virtue of their first-place finish in Group B. La Rojita finished top of the group with seven points from three games ahead of Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia.

Croatia narrowly secured their spot in the last eight. They finished level on three points in a three-way tie with England and Switzerland behind group winners Portugal. However, Croatia had a superior head-to-head record in terms of goals scored.

🤩 #U21EURO returns on Monday!



🇪🇸 Spain 🆚 Croatia 🇭🇷

🇳🇱 Netherlands 🆚 France 🇫🇷

🇵🇹 Portugal 🆚 Italy 🇮🇹

🇩🇰 Denmark 🆚 Germany 🇩🇪



Your final eight preview 👇 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) May 29, 2021

A place in the semifinal against one of either Portugal or Italy awaits the winner of this tie.

Spain are looking to win their sixth title at this stage, while Croatia are in the quarterfinals for the first time.

Also Read: Netherlands U-21 vs France U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship 2021

Spain U-21 vs Croatia U-21 Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on six occasions in the past. Spain's U-21 team have a much better record with five wins, while Croatia were victorious on just one occasion.

That sole victory came in their last meeting in March 2016 when Stipe Pelica scored a brace to help Croatia pick up a 3-0 victory away from home.

Spain have been in dominant form over the last few years and are unbeaten in 18 matches played since June 2019. Only three draws were registered in this sequence, with 15 games ending in a victory for the Iberian nation. Croatia have lost two of their last five matches.

Spain U-21 form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Croatia U-21 form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Spain U-21 vs Croatia U-21 Team News

Spain U-21

Coach Luis de la Fuente called up 23 players for the knockout rounds of the Euro Under-21 Championship. The list is headlined by established players in the top-flight of major leagues including Oscar Mingueza, Bryan Gil, Brahim Diaz and Marc Cucurella.

Barcelona defender Mingueza served out his suspension for the red card he received against Italy and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

1⃣,2⃣,3⃣,4⃣,5⃣,6⃣,7⃣... y así hasta 1⃣8⃣ pases para buscar el momento perfecto y hacer gol👏🏻👏🏻



🧐 OJITO a la definición de @oihan_15 y al golpeo seco 🚀 🥅 de @franbeltran__ #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/k62MQdf0uO — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 29, 2021

Croatia U-21

Croatia's list of 23 players is headlined by captain and talisman Nikola Moro. Domagoj Bradaric, who played a key role in Lille's shock Ligue 1 triumph, is also included.

However, Osijek midfielder Mihael Zaper and his Salzburg counterpart Luka Suzic have pulled out due to injury. Meanwhile, Wolfsberger forward Dario Vizinger has withdrawn from the squad.

Injuries: Mihael Zaper, Luka Suzic

Withdrew: Dario Vizinger

Suspension: None

Also Read: Denmark U-21 vs Germany U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship 2021

Spain U-21 vs Croatia U-21 Predicted XI

Spain U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Fernandez (GK); Hugo Guillamon, Oscar Mingueza, Juan Miranda, Jorge Cuenca; Fran Beltran, Marc Cucurella, Martin Zubimendi; Abel Ruiz, Brahim Diaz, Bryan Gil

Croatia U-21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Adrian Semper (GK); Domagoj Bradaric, Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic, Bosko Sutalo; Nikola Moro, Luka Ivanusec, Lovro Majer, Neven Durasec; Sandro Kulenovic, Petar Musa

Spain U-21 vs Croatia U-21 Prediction

Spain are one of the traditional power sides in international football and their dominance extends to the youth level.

The difference in class between the sides is evident. Spain's solidity is built on watertight defense and efficient attack, which the Croatian backline might struggle to contain. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Spain.

Prediction: Spain U-21 3-0 Croatia U-21