Netherlands U-21 vs France U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship 2021

Netherlands U-21 are set to play France U-21 on Monday at the Bozsik Arena for the quarter-final of the UEFA European U-21 Championship.

Netherlands U-21 come into this game on the back of a 6-1 win over Zoltan Gera's Hungary U-21 in March in the group stage of the tournament. Goals from the AZ Alkmaar pair of Dani de Wit and Myron Boadu, Lille centre-back Sven Botman and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and a brace from PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo ensured victory for Erwin van de Looi's Netherlands U-21.

Fehervar right-back Bendeguz Bolla's second-half penalty proved to be a mere consolation for Hungary U-21.

France U-21, on the other hand, Davio Snorri Jonasson's Iceland U-21 2-0 in March in the group stage of the tournament. First-half goals from Hertha Berlin midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard sealed the deal for Sylvain Ripoll's France U-21.

Netherlands U-21 vs France U-21 Head-to-Head

The two countries have faced each other once, with Netherlands U-21 beating France U-21 3-2 way back in 2006.

Netherlands U-21 beat France U-21 3-2 in that game, with a brace from midfielder Nicky Hofs and a goal from striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar secured the win for Netherlands U-21. Winger Julien Faubert and midfielder Bryan Bergougnoux scored the goals for France U-21.

Netherlands U-21 form guide: W-D-D-L-W

France U-21 form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Netherlands U-21 vs France U-21 Team News

Netherlands U-21

Netherlands U-21 have had some injury issues, while some players have been called up to the senior side. Lille centre-back Sven Botman, Paris Saint-Germain left-back Mitchel Bakker, the AZ Alkmaar trio of Myron Boadu, Dani de Wit and Calvin Stengs and the Ajax quartet of Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch, Kjell Scherpen and Jurgen Ekkelemkamp have been named in the squad.

However, they will be without AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who have called up to the senior side. Club Brugge winger Noa Lang and Hertha Berlin right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik are both out injured.

Injured: Noa Lang, Deyovaisio Zeefuik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France U-21

Meanwhile, France U-21 have an incredible assortment of talent to choose from. RB Leipzig centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano, Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have all been included.

Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana and Rennes defender Adrien Truffert are both out injured.

Injured: Adrien Truffert, Wesley Fofana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands U-21 vs France U-21 Predicted XI

Netherlands U-21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kjell Scherpen, Jordan Teze, Perr Schuurs, Sven Botman, Mitchel Bakker, Calvin Stengs, Abdou Harroui, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Javairo Dilrosun, Justin Kluivert, Dani de Wit

France U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dimitry Bertaud, Colin Dagba, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Faitout Maouassa, Boubakary Soumare, Eduardo Camavinga, Houssem Aouar, Jonathan Ikone, Odsonne Edouard, Amine Gouiri

La liste des 2️⃣3️⃣ joueurs retenus pour disputer la phase finale de l’Euro Espoirs, prévue du 31 mai au 6 juin en Hongrie et en Slovénie ! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Nc1VDDjqkF — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 20, 2021

Netherlands U-21 vs France U-21 Prediction

Netherlands U-21 will be missing a couple of their stars in the form of Teun Koopmeiners and Cody Gakpo. In their absence the likes of Calvin Stengs and Justin Kluivert will have to step up.

France U-21, on the other hand, have named an uber-talented squad which could cause problems to many senior international sides. Houssem Aouar, Dayot Upamecano, Eduardo Camavinga and Ibrahima Konate are considered to be among the best young footballers in the world, while Odsonne Edouard's goalscoring record speaks for itself.

OFFICIAL: Liverpool announce they have agreed a deal for 22-year-old Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vqPXpGrzKg — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2021

France U-21's immense talent should see them emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Netherlands U-21 1-2 France U-21

