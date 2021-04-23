Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another important fixture this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns are at the top of the league table at the moment and have enjoyed an excellent season so far. The Sundowns were held to a 0-0 stalemate by AmaZulu in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign over the past year and are currently in 11th place in the South African Premier Division. The Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Town City earlier this week and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Sunday 25 April 2021

🏟Loftus Versfeld Stadium

🕞15h00

📺 SuperSport PSL & SABC 1

📢NO FANS ALLOWED INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE STADIUM!!!!#Amakhosi4Life #BabizeBonke pic.twitter.com/gni9EaET7z — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Over the last decade, the two South African giants have faced each other a total of 29 times. Kaizer Chiefs have won a total of 12 games in this match-up as opposed to Mamelodi Sundowns' 11 victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides saw Sundowns secure an emphatic 3-0 victory. Kaizer Chiefs struggled on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-D-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-D-W-D

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options ahead of Sunday's game. Phakamani Mahlambi and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this match.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Onyango; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena; Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebohang Maboe; Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to impose themselves on the league this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. The Chiefs have managed only six points in their last five games and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional this season and are currently the favourite to win the league title. The home side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

