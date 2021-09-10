Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back with a massive fixture this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional over the past year and will be intent on keeping their crown this season. The Sundowns were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Chippa United in their previous league game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have not been at their best in recent months and have a point to prove this season. The Chiefs edged Baroka to a 2-1 victory last month and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Sunday 12 September 2021

🏟Loftus Versfeld Stadium

🕞17h00

📺SuperSport PSL 202 & SABC 1

📢3 Points!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/yeM0Q9hGIs — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 10, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Over the last decade, the two South African giants have faced each other a total of 29 times. Kaizer Chiefs have won a total of 12 games in this match-up as opposed to Mamelodi Sundowns' 11 victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides saw the Sundowns secure an emphatic 3-0 victory. Kaizer Chiefs struggled on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Themba Zwane remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Themba Zwane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Eric Mathoho has overcome his fitness issues and is set to start in central defence on Sunday. Khama Billiat has also recovered from his injury and is available for selection this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

It's time to get Gameday ready in your 2021/22 Stadium Wear! Available In-Store and Online Now! 📍 @PUMASouthAfrica



📲 https://t.co/hkfs4JVhAq#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/NTuatJWpmN — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 10, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to step up this week.

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. Both teams have a lot to play for this weekend and are likely to share the spoils on Sunday.

Also Read

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi