Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants prediction, preview, team news and more | Nedbank Cup Final 2021-22

The Nedbank Cup culminates in an intriguing final this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Marumo Gallants on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Marumo Gallants are in 10th place in the South African Premier Division and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sekhukhune United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have conquered the PSL yet again this season and are well-placed to add another feather to their cap. The Sundowns edged Royal AM to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of a total of five matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Marumo Gallants form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, and Thapelo Morena are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Mamelodi Sundown are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, Thapelo Morena

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marumo Gallants

Lehlohonolo Nonyane has recovered from his injury and should be available for selection this weekend. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Khuliso Mudao; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Tshepo Gumede, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional on the domestic front and can be lethal on their day. The reigning champions have won the league by an astonishing 16-point margin and will be confident of a victory this weekend.

Marumo Gallants have troubled the Sundowns in the past but have not been at their best in the recent past. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Marumo Gallants

