Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | Nedbank Cup 2021-22

The Nedbank Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Marumo Gallants on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Marumo Gallants are in 10th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The Gallants edged Stellenbosch to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped in recent weeks. The Buccaneers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an impressive record against Marumo Gallants and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. Marumo Gallants have never defeated Orlando Pirates in a cup fixture and will need to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Marumo Gallants gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Marumo Gallants form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Marumo Gallants

Lehlohonolo Nonyane picked up a knock last month and might not be able to feature in this game. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch has recovered from his knock and should be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Lebohang Mabotja, Ayanda Nkili, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers were given a reality check by Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Marumo Gallants have endured another poor season in the top flight and have their work cut out for them this week. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marumo Gallants 1-2 Orlando Pirates

