Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Marumo Gallants on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Marumo Gallants are in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against AmaZulu last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Buccaneers slumped to a 4-1 capitulation against Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an impressive record against Marumo Gallants and have won one out of two matches played between the two teams. Marumo Gallants have never defeated Orlando Pirates in a league game and will want to create history on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W-D-D

Marumo Gallants form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W-W-W

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Team News

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Marumo Gallants have a point to prove

Marumo Gallants

Lehlohonolo Nonyane picked up a knock last month and might not be able to feature in this game. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Thembinkosi Lorch

Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Lebohang Mabotja, Ayanda Nkili, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers were given a reality check by the reigning champions over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Marumo Gallants have endured another poor season in the top flight and have their work cut out for them this week. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Marumo Gallants

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi