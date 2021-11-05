Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Marumo Gallants take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. The two teams currently find themselves at opposite ends of the table and will want to win this game.

Marumo Gallants are rooted to the bottom of the South African Premier Division and will need to turn their season around. The Gallants held AmaZulu to a 0-0 stalemate this week and will need a similar result from this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Sundowns edged Maritzburg United to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Nedbank Cup in April this year and ended in a shock penalty shoot-out victory for Marumo Gallants. Mamelodi Sundowns squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Marumo Gallants form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-L-D

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-W-W

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Marumo Gallants have a point to prove

Marumo Gallants

Lehlohonolo Nonyane picked up a knock last month and might not be able to feature in this game. Marumo Gallants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino and Rushine de Reuck are carrying niggles at the moment and might not feature in this game. Mothobi Mvala has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gaston Sirino, Rushine de Reuck

Suspended: None

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Marumo Gallants Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Lebohang Mabotja, Ayanda Nkili, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thato Khiba, Edgar Manaka, Thabo Mnyamane; Celimpilo Ngema, Maboke Matlakala

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Themba Zwane, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants have registered seven league victories on the trot without conceding a goal and will want to extend their streak on Sunday.

Marumo Gallants have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need a miracle to stand a chance this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marumo Gallants 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi