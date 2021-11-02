Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Maritzburg United on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Maritzburg United are in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged TS Galaxy to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The reigning champions lifted the MTN8 trophy over the weekend and will be confident going into this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Maritzburg United and have won 15 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Maritzburg United have managed five victories against the Sundowns and will want to prove a point on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Maritzburg United were outplayed on the day and will need to step up this week.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-W-W

Maritzburg United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-L-L-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this week. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United have a few injury concerns and will have to do without Jose Ali Meza in this game. Brandon Theron served his suspension against TS Galaxy and will be available for selection.

Injured: Jose Ali Meza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Maritzburg United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcel Engelhardt; Nazeer Allie, Riyaaz Ismail, Bulelani Ndengane; Lifa Hlongwane, Ryan Rae, Zukile Kewuti, Brandon Theron, Daylon Claasen; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Amadou Soukouna

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants have registered five league victories on the trot without conceding a goal and will want to extend their streak on Wednesday.

Maritzburg United are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Maritzburg United

