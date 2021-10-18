Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Maritzburg United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Maritzburg United are in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this year. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat earlier this month and will want to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Town City in their previous league game and have a point to prove this week.

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against Maritzburg United and have won 15 out of 27 matches played between the two teams. Maritzburg United have managed seven victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to step up Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Nedbank Cup this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Maritzburg United struggled on the day and will need to be at their best this week.

Maritzburg United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-W-W-L

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-W-D

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United have a few injury concerns and will have to do without Jose Ali Meza in this game. Mxolisi Kunene has recovered from his injury and should be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Jose Ali Meza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori, and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Innocent Maela is also recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Maritzburg United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcel Engelhardt; Nazeer Allie, Riyaaz Ismail, Bulelani Ndengane; Lifa Hlongwane, Ryan Rae, Zukile Kewuti, Brandon Theron, Daylon Claasen; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Amadou Soukouna

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Deon Kavendji, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Buccaneers can pack a punch on their day and will want to prove their mettle this week.

Maritzburg United have struggled this season and have several problems to solve ahead of this encounter. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Maritzburg United 1-2 Orlando Pirates

