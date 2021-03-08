Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Maritzburg United in an important clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in 10th place in the South African Premier Soccer League and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Chiefs have picked up only three points in their last five games and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Maritzburg United are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and face an impending relegation battle this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against Maritzburg United and have won 10 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two teams. Maritzburg United have managed six victories against Kaizer Chiefs and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Maritzburg United. Kaizer Chiefs were dismal on the day and will need to put in more effort to win this game.

Maritzburg United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-L-L

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-L-D-D

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Sebastian Mwange might not feature in this game. Image Source: The Citizen

Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United also have a few injury concerns and will have to do without Mxolisi Kunene in this game. Clayton Daniels was sent off against Bloemfontein Celtic last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Mxolisi Kunene

Doubtful: Sebastian Mwange

Suspended: Clayton Daniels

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darrel Matsheke

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Maritzburg United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jethren Barr; Fares Hachi, Riyaaz Ismail, Dan Morgan, Nazeer Allie; Tebogo Tlolane, Travis Graham, Keagan Buchanan, Thabiso Kutumela; Daylon Claasen, Judas Mosemaedi

📍Harry Gwala Training Pitch ⚽️



Monday sessions ✅#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/W4TZCPOSmZ — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 8, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been well below their best this season and have to play out of their skins to get anywhere near the top three in the coming weeks. The Chiefs have endured a miserable run of results and need to resolve several issues going into this game.

Maritzburg United have not made a mark on the league this season and are in desperate need of a victory. Kaizer Chiefs have better players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Maritzburg United 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

