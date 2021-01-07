Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League features another important fixture this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Maritzburg United are languishing in the relegation zone at the moment but can potentially move closer to the top ten with a victory in this match. The away side edged Bloemfontein Celtic to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want to put in a similar performance in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a miserable season so far and are currently in a shocking 13th place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings. The Chiefs did manage a victory in the CAF Champions League earlier this week and will want to turn their season around this month.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against Maritzburg United and have won 13 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Maritzburg United have managed only five victories against the Chiefs and will have to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the MTN8 quarter-finals last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Maritzburg United were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-L-D

Maritzburg United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-L-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Reeve Frosler and Kearyn Baccus will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Kearyn Baccus, Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sebastian Mwange might not feature in this game. Image Source: The Citizen

Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United also have a few injury concerns and will have do without Mxolisi Kunene in this game. FIrst-choice goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked for this fixture.

Injured: Mxolisi Kunene

Doubtful: Sebastian Mwange

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

Maritzburg United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jethren Barr; Fares Hachi, Riyaaz Ismail, Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie; Tebogo Tlolane, Travis Graham, Keagan Buchanan, Thabiso Kutumela; Daylon Claasen, Judas Mosemaedi

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured one of the worst seasons in their recent history so far and are in desperate need of a string of victories. The Glamour Boys have not made the most of their star-studded squad and need to make a statement in this fixture.

Maritzburg United have shown that they are capable of pulling off an upset and will want to put their best foot forward in this game. Both teams have their fair share of issues and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

