Rennes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lyon take on Rennes in a crucial top-four clash at the Stade de la Route de Lorient on Saturday. Lyon have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far and will want to win this game.

Rennes are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have fallen behind in the title race in recent weeks. The home side were held to a draw by Nantes this week and will need to pull their socks up in this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, surged to the top of the Ligue 1 table with an exhilarating 3-2 victory against Lens in their previous game. Les Gones have enjoyed an excellent streak in the league and hold a slight upper hand against Rennes this weekend.

Rennes vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a slight advantage over Rennes as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games out of a total of 27 fixtures played between the two teams. Rennes have managed eight victories against Lyon and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two French giants in 2019 ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Rennes. Lyon were not at their best on the day and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Athletic Bilbao 2-3 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Lionel Messi brace propels Blaugrana into top four | La Liga 2020-21

Rennes vs Lyon Team News

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Jonas Martin and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game. Daniele Rugani and Romain Del Castillo are back in contention and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Jonas Martin, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bruno Guimaraes is unavailable at the moment

Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes has returned a positive test for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this fixture. Moussa Dembele fractured his arm in a training session last month and remains sidelined against Rennes.

Advertisement

Injured: Bruno Guimaraes, Moussa Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Lyon Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert, Nayef Aguerd, Damein Da Silva, Brandon Soppy; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, M'Baye Niang

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Rennes vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have recovered from a relatively slow start to the season and have stormed their way to the top of Ligue 1 under the tutelage of Rudi Garcia. The likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar have found their feet for Les Gones and will want to put in a shift this weekend.

Rennes have also been excellent over the past two months and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday. Lyon are a slightly better team and hold the edge going into this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Lyon

Also Read: Monaco vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21