Monaco vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Monaco take on Angers in an important clash at the Stade Louis II on Saturday. Both teams are in good form at the moment and will want to win this game.

Monaco have improved over the past few weeks and are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Niko Kovac's side thrashed a ten-man Lorient outfit by a 5-2 margin earlier this week and will want to build on the result in this fixture.

Angers shocked Lille with a 2-1 victory earlier this week and will be looking to pull off another upset against Monaco. The away side is level on points with Monaco at the moment and can potentially move into the top four with a victory this weekend.

𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐊𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐜: 🗣 "There was a great reaction in the second half, the team changed their tune."



Monaco vs Angers Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against eight games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed four victories against Monaco and can potentially trouble the home side in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Monaco. Youssouf Fofana was excellent on the day and will play an important role against Angers this week.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-L-L

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-L-D

Monaco vs Angers Team News

Cesc Fabregas might not play a part in this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Veteran midfielder Cesc Fabregas is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Benjamin Lecomte

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas

Suspended: None

Sofiane Boufal is currently injured. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Star Moroccan winger Sofiance Boufal picked up an injury against Lorient last month and will not be able to play a part in this game. Enzo Ebosse and Ibrahim Amadou are also injured and will not be included in the Angers squad.

Injured: Sofiane Boufal, Enzo Ebosse, Ibrahim Amadou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Angers Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

🥰 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2dqM9HfsvH — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 6, 2021

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni; Souleyman Doumbia, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Thomas Mangani, Lassana Coulibaly; Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Pierrick Capelle; Lois Diony

Monaco vs Angers Prediction

Monaco have a powerful squad and will want to make the most of their purple patch in this fixture. Niko Kovac has shown promise over the past few months and will want to get the best out of his squad.

Angers proved a point against Lille earlier this week and will want to pull off a similar result against Monaco. The home side is the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Angers

