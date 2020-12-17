Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this weekend with an important fixture as Kaizer Chiefs take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Kaizer Chiefs have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Bloemfontein Celtic got off to a disappointing start to the season but have shown signs of a resurgence over the past two weeks. The away side eased past Baroka by a 2-0 margin earlier this week and will want to prove a point in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a miserable season so far and currently find themselves only one point above the relegation zone. The Chiefs slumped to a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Happy Day of Reconciliation Amakhosi Family. Let's unite and build a better South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Bloemfontein Celtic and have won 13 matches out of a total of 30 games played between the two sides. Bloemfontein Celtic have managed only four victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will view this game as an opportunity to improve their track record.

The previous match between the two teams earlier this year ended in a stunning 3-1 victory for Bloemfontein Celtic. Kaizer Chiefs have been well below their best and need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South Africa Premier Soccer League: L-D-L-D-D

Bloemfontein Celtic form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-L-L-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Reeve Frosler and star striker Samir Nurkovic will be unavailable for this game. Philani Zulu was sent off against SuperSport United and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Samir Nurkovic, Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Philani Zulu

Bloemfontein Celtic have a strong squad. Image Source: KickOff

Bloemfontein Celtic

Andile Fikizolo and Jabulani Ncobeni were involved in an accident last month and remain doubtful for this game. Bloemfontein Celtic have a good squad and have a point to prove going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andile Fikizolo, Jabulani Ncobeni

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jackson Mabokgwane; Sello Jorry Matjila, Cyril Thato Lingwati, Mzwanele Mahashe, Lucky Baloyi; Tumelo Mangweni, Lantshene Phalane, Menzi Masuku; Tebogo Potsane, Sera Motebang, Sepana Letsoalo

Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been heavily criticised for their performances this season and cannot afford to lose this game. The Chiefs have won only one match in the South African Premier Division this season and need to make a statement in this game.

Bloemfontein Celtic have also endured their fair share of struggles but have racked up two consecutive victories in the league. Both sides have their weaknesses going into this match and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Bloemfontein Celtic

