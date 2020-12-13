SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another exciting fixture this week as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with SuperSport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Tuesday. Kaizer Chiefs have endured a miserable season so far and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

SuperSport United have been fairly inconsistent this season and are currently in sixth place in the South African Premier Division. The home side edged Maritzburg United to a 2-1 victory last weekend and needs to be at its best in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently in a dismal 12th place in the South African Premier Soccer League and need to turn their season around before the end of the year. The Chiefs were held to a 2-2 draw by Black Leopards in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have a good record against Kaizer Cheifs and have won 12 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams in the recent past. Kaizer Chiefs have managed 10 victories against SuperSport United and will want to work towards restoring parity between the two teams this week.

The previous meeting between the two South African giants took place in January this year and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for SuperSport United. Kaizer Chiefs have not been at their best and need to step up to the plate on Tuesday.

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W-L-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Bradley Grobler is back for SuperSport United. Image Source: Goal

SuperSport United

Bradley Grobler marked his return in SuperSport United's previous game with a match-winning brace and is set to lead the line for his team. Clayton Daniels was involved in an accident last month and might not be risked against Kaizer Chiefs.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Clayton Daniels

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Ramahlwe Mphahlele and star striker Samir Nurkovic will be unavailable for this game. Reeve Frosler has also picked up a training injury and has been ruled out for the year.

Advertisement

Injured: Samir Nurkovic, Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler, Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Grant Kekana, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Luke Donn Fleurs, Onismor Bhasera; Kudakwashe Mahachi, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule; Evans Rusike, Bradley Grobler, Gamphani Jones Lungu

We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends & football fraternity for the tragic loss of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with you in this trying time



May his soul rest in peace 💛 pic.twitter.com/TOfQUkQg0D — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) December 13, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Philani Zulu, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to make a mark on this season and are in desperate need of a string of positive results. The away side is in miserable form and cannot afford to slip up this week.

SuperSport United have their fair share of issues but will be confident ahead of this fixture. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: SuperSport United 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history