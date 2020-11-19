Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on an in-form SuperSport United side at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have enjoyed positive starts to their campaigns and will want to prove a point in this game.

Orlando Pirates recovered from consecutive draws to register their first victory of the new season against Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this month. The Buccaneers have assembled an excellent squad this year and hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

SuperSport United have exceeded expectations so far in their campaign and are currently in fourth place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings. The away side does have its fair share of defensive issues to resolve and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Training as we prepare for Saturday's trip to Soweto 💪 #ForeverUnited pic.twitter.com/7PUf5NpFNF — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) November 18, 2020

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have an excellent historical record against Orlando Pirates and have won 14 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two sides. The Buccaneers have registered only nine victories and will look to cut the deficit this Saturday.

The previous match between these two teams in August earlier this year resulted in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Zakhele Lerato Lepasa scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Team News

Frank Mhango might not feature in this game

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bongani Sam are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango is also yet to return to the squad and remains a doubt for this fixture. The Bucs will also have to do without in-form winger Thembinkosi Lorch against SuperSport United.

Injured: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bongani Sam, Thembinkosi Lorch

Doubtful: Frank Mhango

Suspended: None

Bradley Grobler will not feature in this game. Image Source: Goal

SuperSport United

Advertisement

Bradley Grobler is currently nursing an injury and will not be able to play a part in this weekend's game. The return of Sipho Mbule and Siyabonga Nhlapo will offer Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United a massive boost ahead of their clash with Orlando Pirates.

Injured: Bradley Grobler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Zakhele Lerato Lepasa

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Keenan Phillips, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Clayton Daniels, Onismor Bhasera; Jamie Webber, Lucky Mohomi, Moses Waiswa; Evans Rusike, Iqraam Rayners, Thamsanqa Gabuza

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Prediction

Orlando Pirates have a well-rounded squad and their excellent performance against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 will hold them in good stead ahead of this game. The likes of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Zakhele Lerato Lepasa have been in excellent form and will look to trouble their opponents this weekend.

SuperSport United will have to do without veteran striker Bradley Grobler on Saturday and cannot afford to slip up in their own half against a formidable opponent. Orlando Pirates are a consistent team and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 SuperSport United

Also Read: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21