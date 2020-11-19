Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as a resurgent Crystal Palace side takes on Burnley in an important fixture at the Turf Moor on Monday. Crystal Palace have exceeded expectations this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and have been fairly impressive in the final third so far this season. The away side thrashed Leeds United by a massive 4-1 margin before the international break and will want to register yet another victory this weekend.

Burnley, on the other hand, are struggling at the moment and have plenty of work to do to move out of the relegation zone. The home side is yet to win a single game in the Premier League this season and needs to take it up a notch in the coming weeks.

ON THIS DAY | 2 between the sticks to take the 𝗪 from @SwansOfficial at Turf Moor in 2017 🥅💥

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace do not have a particularly positive record against Burnley and have won only 13 games out of a total of 49 matches played between the two teams. Burnley have managed 19 victories against Crystal Palace but will have to play out of their skins to add to their tally this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams in June earlier this year resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Burnley. Ben Mee scored the winning goal on the day and will want to make an impact against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Burnley form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-D-L

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: W-L-W-D-L

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Team News

Burnley need to step up this season

Burnley

Burnley benefitted from the return of Ben Mee against Brighton and will be further boosted by the availability of Phil Bardsley and Dale Stephens. Erik Pieters might also make a return but will have to wait for the results of his fitness test. Jack Cork is still unavailable, however, and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Jack Cork

Doubtful: Erik Pieters

Suspended: None

Milivojevic is unavailable for this game

Crystal Palace

Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, and Wayne Hennessey are all ruled out, while there are still doubts over whether James Tomkins and James McCarthy can play any part in this game. Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, Luka Milivojevic

Doubtful: James Tomkins, James McCarthy

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

🗣 The boss will be speaking to the media at 13:30 (GMT) today.



How to follow live ⤵#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 19, 2020

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Burnley have failed to impress in the Premier League this season and cannot afford to drop points in this game. The Clarets have the worst scoring record in the English top-flight at the moment and need to resolve their woes in the final third to stand a chance in this game.

Crystal Palace have been excellent under Roy Hodgson so far and will want to build a streak with a victory in this game. The Eagles have a potent forward line and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

