Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the South African Premier Soccer League returns with its third round of fixtures this week as Orlando Pirates take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have experienced mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to make a statement in this game.

Bloemfontein Celtic are punching well above their weight in the MTN8 at the moment but are yet to replicate their excellent cup form in the South African Premier Division. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Moroka Swallows last week and need to achieve a positive result on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates finished in third place in the South African Premier Soccer League last season but have failed to win both their matches so far in this campaign. The Pirates have a few issues to resolve in the final third and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a marginal advantage over Bloemfontein Celtic as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 14 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two sides. Bloemfontein Celtic have managed nine victories against the Pirates and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between these two sides in January this year resulted in a 1-1 stalemate. Siphelele Luthuli scored a late equaliser on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Bloemfontein Celtic form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Bloemfontein Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic will finally be able to use the full depth of their squad this week. The home side will welcome former Orlando Pirates man Ndumiso Mabena as well the likes of Andile Fikizolo and Tebogo Potsane back into the team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango might not feature in this game

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bongani Sam are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango is also yet to return to the squad and remains a doubt for this fixture.

Injured: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bongani Sam

Doubtful: Frank Mhango

Suspended: None

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jackson Mabokgwane; Ronald Pfumbidzai, Mzwanele Mahashe, Justice Chabalala; Lantshane Phalane, Siphelele Luthuli, Lucky Baloyi, Sifiso Ngobeni, Andile Fikizolo; Sepana Letsoalo, Ndumiso Mabena

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thembinkosi Lorch; Zakhele Lerato Lepasa

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Bloemfontein Celtic have not been at their best over the past few weeks and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to take something away from this game. The home side has found the back of the net only once in the league so far and needs to take its chances against a dangerous opponent.

Orlando Pirates secured an emphatic 3-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend and will be confident going into this game. The Pirates have an exceptional squad at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bloemfontein Celtic 1-3 Orlando Pirates

