Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back with another round of fixtures this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Kaizer Chiefs have been well below their best this season and are in desperate need of a victory this week.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult campaign so far and have dropped to 13th place in the South African Premier Division. The Chiefs have managed only one victory so far this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Black Leopards are dangerously close to the bottom of the table at the moment and will need to be at their best against a determined Kaizer Chiefs side. The away team suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic last week and will want to bounce back this week.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Black Leopards

👕First Team

🗓️Wednesday 09 December 2020

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞19h30

📺 SuperSport PSL

📢NO FANS ALLOWED INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE STADIUM!!!!#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/29r2I9biMP — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a predictably good record against Black Leopards and have won five matches out of a total of 11 games played between the two teams. Black Leopards have managed only three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Neither team has been impressive this year and will look to prove a point this week.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Black Leopards form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season

Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Ramahlwe Mphahlele and star striker Samir Nurkovic will be unavailable for this game. Reeve Frosler has also picked up a training injury and has been ruled out for the year.

Injured: Samir Nurkovic, Dumsani Zuma, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Black Leopards need to win this game. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Black Leopards

Black Leopards have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to take it up a notch against Kaizer Chiefs. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its combination for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Lebogang Manyama, Siyabonga Ngezana, Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman; Anthony Agay Akumu, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kearyn Baccus, Bernard Parker; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

Injury Update:



Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DYqZBtALuA — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2020

Black Leopards Predicted XI (4-4-2): King Ndlovu; Pentjie Zulu, Edwin Gyimah, Joseph Douhadji, Ethen Sampson; Onyedikachi Ononogbu, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Mumuni Abubakar, Tiklas Thutlwa; Lifa Hlongwane, Rodney Ramagalela

Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have a strong squad but have inexplicably failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Glamour Boys have plenty of work to do this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Black Leopards are capable of pulling off an upset but have their fair share of problems to solve in this game. Kaizer Chiefs need to turn their season around and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Black Leopards

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020