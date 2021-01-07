Nimes vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Lille take on Nimes at the Stade des Costieres on Saturday. Lille have not been at their best this month and need a victory in this game.
Nimes are rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have won only three league games this season. The home side was thrashed by Strasbourg by a 5-0 margin during the week and will look to bounce back in this game.
Lille have also endured a difficult week and suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Angers in their previous game. Les Dogues have slipped to third place in the Ligue 1 table and will need all three points from this fixture.
Nimes vs Lille Head-to-Head
Lille have a near-flawless record against Nimes and have won four games out of a total of six matches in this fixture. Nimes have never defeated Lille in an official fixture and will need to be at their best this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Nimes were excellent on the day and will need to put in a similar performance in this match.
Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-L-L
Lille form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-W-W
Nimes vs Lille Team News
Nimes
Nimes have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Birger Meling, Yassine Benrahou, and Loick Landre in this game. Florian Miguel is also suspended for this game.
Injured: Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Birger Meling, Yassine Benrahou, Loick Landre
Doubtful: Adrian Cubas
Suspended: Florian Miguel
Lille
Lille will have to do without a few important players in this game as Renato Sanches and Luiz Araujo are currently sidelined with injuries. Jeremy Pied is also carrying a knock and might not play a part this week.
Injured: Renato Sanches, Luiz Araujo
Doubtful: Jeremy Pied
Suspended: None
Nimes vs Lille Predicted XI
Nimes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Baptiste Reynet; Gaetan Paquiez, Adilson Malanda, Kelyan Guessoum, Sofiane Alakouch; Matteo Ahlinvi, Sidy Sarr, Haris Duljevic; Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat
Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Domagoj Bradaric, Adama Soumaoro, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David
Nimes vs Lille Prediction
Lille have a formidable squad and will be disappointed with their performance against Angers during the week. Burak Yilmaz did put in an excellent shift and will want his team to bounce back in this match.
Nimes have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Lille have an excellent squad and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Nimes 0-3 Lille
