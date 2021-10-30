Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | MTN8 Final 2021

The MTN8 culminates in a potentially exhilarating final this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns with Cape Town City on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side edged Golden Arrows to a 4-3 victory last week and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Sundowns eased past Maniema Union in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 13 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. The reigning league champions have been excellent this season and will look for a similar result this weekend.

Cape Town City form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Darren Keet and Audrey Ngoma are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Edmilson Dove has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Darren Keet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Cape Town City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hugo Marques; Abbubaker Mobara, Idumba Fasika, Taariq Fielies; Edmilson Dove, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Amethyst Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thato Mokeke; Abdul Ajagun, Fagrie Lakay

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to add another trophy to their cabinet this weekend. The South African giants have been in excellent form and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Cape Town City are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to work hard to stand a chance on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this final.

Prediction: Cape Town City 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

