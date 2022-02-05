Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu prediction, preview, team news and more | Nedbank Cup 2022

South African football returns with a set of fixtures this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

AmaZulu are in fifth place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings and have grown in stature over the past two years. The away side has talented players in its ranks and will look to make a positive start to the season.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form. The Buccaneers were outclassed by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 and have a few amends to make in the new year.

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against AmaZulu and have won nine games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. AmaZulu have managed only two victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. AmaZulu were not at their their best on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates form guide: W-W-L-D-W

AmaZulu form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Team News

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch is also yet to complete his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch

Unavailable: None

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Khayelihle Phakathi remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Khayelihle Phakathi

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Lindokuhle Zungu

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Veli Mothwa; Tsepo Masilela, Tapelo Xoki, Siyanda Khumalo, Mbongeni Gumede; Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Buchanan, Makhehlene Makhaula; Matarr Ceesay, Sphesihle Maduna, Bongi Ntuli

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers have an impressive record against their opponents but will need to be wary against an in-form side.

AmaZulu are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will want to further bolster their silverware credentials this weekend. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 AmaZulu

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi