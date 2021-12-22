Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on AmaZulu on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

AmaZulu are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side stunned Mamelodi Sundowns with a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The Buccaneers edged Marumo Gallants to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against AmaZulu and have won eight games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. AmaZulu have managed only two victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-W-D

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-D-D

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Team News

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

AmaZulu need to win this game. Image Source: Futball Surgery

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. AmaZulu's players have a point to prove and will want to make their mark this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Thembinkosi Lorch

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Veli Mothwa; Tsepo Masilela, Tapelo Xoki, Siyanda Khumalo, Mbongeni Gumede; Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Buchanan, Makhehlene Makhaula; Matarr Ceesay, Sphesihle Maduna, Bongi Ntuli

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers have an impressive record against their opponents but will need to be wary against an in-form side.

AmaZulu pulled off a stunning upset over the weekend and will want to further bolster their title bid in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-2 AmaZulu

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi