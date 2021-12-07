AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on AmaZulu on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

AmaZulu are in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and are yet to hit their stride this year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Royal AM last week and will need to return to winning ways in this game.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Buccaneers were held to a draw by Baroka FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against AmaZulu and have won eight games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. AmaZulu have managed only two victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. AmaZulu were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-D-D-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-L-W

AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Team News

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. AmaZulu's players have a point to prove and will want to make their mark this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Veli Mothwa; Tsepo Masilela, Tapelo Xoki, Siyanda Khumalo, Mbongeni Gumede; Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Buchanan, Makhehlene Makhaula; Matarr Ceesay, Sphesihle Maduna, Bongi Ntuli

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have flattered to deceive over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

AmaZulu can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor record against their opponents on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AmaZulu 1-3 Orlando Pirates

