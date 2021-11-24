Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with another set of games as Kaizer Chiefs take on AmaZulu on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

AmaZulu are in eighth place in the South African Premier Division and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch last week and will want to return to winning ways this week.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Chiefs edged Maritzburg United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. AmaZulu FC

👕First Team

🗓️Wednesday 24 November 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞17h30

📺SuperSport PSL- 202

📢Supporters are not allowed inside or just outside the stadium



Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against AmaZulu and have managed to win 15 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two sides. AmaZulu have troubled Kaizer Chiefs in the recent past and can pull off a victory this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-L-W-W

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-L-W

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AmaZulu need to win this game. Image Source: Futball Surgery

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. AmaZulu's players have a point to prove and will want to make their mark this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Veli Mothwa; Tsepo Masilela, Tapelo Xoki, Siyanda Khumalo, Mbongeni Gumede; Siyethemba Sithebe, Keagan Buchanan, Makhehlene Makhaula; Matarr Ceesay, Sphesihle Maduna, Bongi Ntuli

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs put up a robust front against Orlando Pirates this month and will want to make the most of their form this week.

AmaZulu have troubled Kaizer Chiefs in the past but have their own problems to solve this month. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 AmaZulu

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi