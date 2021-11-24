Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Stellenbosch are in second place in the South African Premier Division and have been exceptional this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with AmaZulu last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Golden Arrows in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of five matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to step up this week.

Stellenbosch form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-D-D

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this fixture. Devon Titus was sent off against AmaZulu and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Mpho Matsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Devon Titus

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori and Frank Mhango ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Richard Ofori, Frank Mhango

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Stellenbosch Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sage Stephens; Mark van Heerden, Alan Robertson, Zitha Macheke, Dean David van Rooyen; Nathan Sinkala, Ibraheem Jabaar; Junior Mendieta, Ashley Du Preez, Stanley Dimgba; Judas Mosemaedi

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have flattered to deceive over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Stellenbosch have punched above their weight this year and could pose the Bucs a few problems this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi