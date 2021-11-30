Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Baroka FC on Wednesday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will want to win this game.

Baroka FC are in 14th place in the South African Premier Division and have struggled this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Golden Arrows last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Buccaneers eased past Stellenbosch with a 3-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a mediocre record against Baroka FC and have won three games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two sides. Baroka FC have never managed a victory against the Pirates and will want to register their first win this week.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Baroka FC missed a fair share of chances on the day and will want to do a better job on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-L-W-D

Baroka FC form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-D-L-L

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Team News

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Baroka need to win this game. Image Source: Goal

Baroka FC

Richard Mbulu was sent off against Golden Arrows and is suspended for this match. Baroka FC have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to make the most of their resources to win this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Richard Mbulu

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Baroka Football Club @Baroka_FC



Mr. Kgoloko Thobejane is promoted to Senior Team and will be assisted by Vincent Kobola, together with goalkeeper coach Naughty Legau and Albert Mothupa.



#LennaKeMoroka Baroka Football Club would like to confirm the following changes to the technical team:Mr. Kgoloko Thobejane is promoted to Senior Team and will be assisted by Vincent Kobola, together with goalkeeper coach Naughty Legau and Albert Mothupa. Baroka Football Club would like to confirm the following changes to the technical team: Mr. Kgoloko Thobejane is promoted to Senior Team and will be assisted by Vincent Kobola, together with goalkeeper coach Naughty Legau and Albert Mothupa.#LennaKeMoroka https://t.co/bGXa2MKsUM

Baroka FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masuluke Oscarine; Ananias Gebhardt, Vusi Sibiya, Phelelani Shozi, Mashweu Mphahlele; Kambala, Athenkosi Dlala, Decide Chauke, Train Mokhabi; Richard Mbulu, Evidence Makgopa

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have flattered to deceive over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Baroka FC can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor record against their opponents on Thursday. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Baroka FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi