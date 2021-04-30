Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns are at the top of the league standings at the moment but have experienced a slump in recent weeks. The Sundowns were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Golden Arrows in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the South African Premier Division and have been inconsistent this season. The Buccaneers played out a 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows last week and will need to win this game.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a slight historical advantage over Orlando Pirates and have won 11 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 10 victories against Mamelodi Sundowns and will want to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Nedbank Cup last month and ended in a 4-1 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Orlando Pirates were well below their best on the day and will look to exact revenge in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-W-W

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Kabelo Dlamini served his suspension last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options ahead of Sunday's game. Phakamani Mahlambi and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Mntambo

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Onyango; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena; Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebohang Maboe; Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are the favourites to win the league title this season and have a powerful squad at their disposal. The Sundowns will be concerned but their recent slump and have a point to prove in this match.

Orlando Pirates have been impressive this season and will want to make a statement of their own this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are in better shape, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

