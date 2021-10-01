Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Moroka Swallows on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Moroka Swallows are in 12th place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Swallows crashed out of the MTN8 earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent over the past year. The reigning champions eased past Orlando Pirates last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have an impressive record against Moroka Swallows and have won 11 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Moroka Swallows have managed only five victories against the Sundowns and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-D-W

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-L-D-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Mosa Lebusa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moroka Swallows need to win this game. Image Source: YouTube

Moroka Swallows

Tlakusani Mthethwa is currently injured and will not be available against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Tlakusani Mthethwa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Vuyo Mere, Sipho Sibiya, Junaid Sait, Tebogo Langerman; Musa Nyatama, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Lebohang Mokoena; Khetukuthula Ndlovu, Dillon Solomons, Kagiso Malinga

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to exert their dominance this weekend.

Also Read

Moroka Swallows, on the other hand, have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Moroka Swallows

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

