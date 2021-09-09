Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another game this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Moroka Swallows at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Moroka Swallows are in seventh place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Swallows played out a 0-0 stalemate with Cape Town City in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers are yet to win their first game in the league and will need to be at their best this weekend.

☠ 🗓 𝗨𝗣𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦 🗓

📰 Latest News

💬 Chat Room

⚽️ Fixtures & Results

🎙 Exclusive Interviews

📺 PiratesTV

📊 LIVE Stats

🛒 Pirates Shop

🎮 Games Room

📲 Download the @orlandopirates App 👉🏿 https://t.co/ruwb71nIVG

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/SL0AnrxCKq — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 7, 2021

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Head-to-Head

Moroka Swallows have an impressive record against Orlando Pirates and have won five out of 10 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed only two victories against the Swallows and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Moroka Swallows. Orlando Pirates were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Team News

Orlando Pirates have a strong squad

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabang Monare, and Ben Motshwari ruled out at the moment. Ntsikelelo Nyauza has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moroka Swallows need to win this game. Image Source: YouTube

Moroka Swallows

Tlakusani Mthethwa is currently injured and will not be available against Orlando Pirates this weekend. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Tlakusani Mthethwa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Ofori; Deon Kavendji, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Sandile Mthethwa; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Yagan Sasman, Sipho Sibiya, Junaid Sait, Thabo Matlaba; Musa Nyatama, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Mbulelo Wambi; Khetukuthula Ndlovu, Dillon Solomons, Ruzaigh Gamildien

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Buccaneers have impressive players in their ranks but cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Moroka Swallows have troubled Orlando Pirates in the past but have a fair share of their own problems to solve ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are set to share the spoils this weekend.

Also Read

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-2 Moroka Swallows

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi