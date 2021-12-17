Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Orlando Pirates on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Orlando Pirates are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by Moroka Swallows in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The Sundowns edged Baroka FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Orlando Pirates and have won 18 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 13 victories against the Sundowns and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Orlando Pirates struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-D-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-D-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery and should be able to feature in this game. Kermit Erasmus was sent off against Baroka FC and will not be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kermit Erasmus

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Thembinkosi Lorch

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants have an astonishing 15-point lead at the top and will look to build on their unbeaten streak this week.

Orlando Pirates have grown in stature since the start of the season but have a few issues to address ahead of this fixture. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Orlando Pirates

