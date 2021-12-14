Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Moroka Swallows on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Moroka Swallows are in 14th place in the South African Premier Division and have struggled this season. The Swallows suffered a 1-0 defeat against Marumo Gallants last week and will need to bounce back this game.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Buccaneers eased past TS Galaxy in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Moroka Swallows have an impressive record against Orlando Pirates and have won five out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed only three victories against the Swallows and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Moroka Swallows were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-L-L

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-W-D

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Moroka Swallows

Tlakusani Mthethwa is currently injured and will not be available against Kaizer Chiefs this week. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Tlakusani Mthethwa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Richard Ofori

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Vuyo Mere, Sipho Sibiya, Junaid Sait, Tebogo Langerman; Musa Nyatama, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Lebohang Mokoena; Khetukuthula Ndlovu, Dillon Solomons, Kagiso Malinga

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Thembinkosi Lorch

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have flattered to deceive over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Moroka Swallows can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled their opponents in the past. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Moroka Swallows 1-2 Orlando Pirates

