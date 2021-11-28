Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Moroka Swallows on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will need to step up in this fixture.

Moroka Swallows are in 15th place in the South African Premier Division and have struggled this season. The Swallows suffered a 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy last weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Moroka Swallows and have won eight matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two sides. Moroka Swallows have managed only two victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to step up on Sunday.

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-D-D-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-L-W

Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Moroka Swallows

Tlakusani Mthethwa is currently injured and will not be available against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Tlakusani Mthethwa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Vuyo Mere, Sipho Sibiya, Junaid Sait, Tebogo Langerman; Musa Nyatama, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Lebohang Mokoena; Khetukuthula Ndlovu, Dillon Solomons, Kagiso Malinga

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs put up a robust front against Orlando Pirates this month and will want to make the most of their form this weekend.

Moroka Swallows have struggled against Kaizer Chiefs in the past and have their own problems to solve this month. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Moroka Swallows 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs

