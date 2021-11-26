Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Sekhukhune United on Saturday. The Sundowns have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Sekhukhune United are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have punched above their weight this season. The away side Royal AM to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The reigning champions were held to a 2-2 draw by SuperSport United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Head-to-Head

Sekhukhune United are playing their first season in the South African top flight and will be intent on proving their mettle this season. The away side has never played an official game against the Sundowns and will need to step up in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns will need to adapt to new opponents this week and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. Sekhukhune United are in good form and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-W-W

Sekhukhune United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-L-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee and Khuliso Mudau have recovered from their injuries during the international break and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Sekhukhune United have a good squad. Image Source: Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United

Yusuf Maart has recovered from his injury and will be available against Mamelodi Sundowns. Sekhukhune United will need all the resources at their disposal to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Sekhukhune United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Toaster Nsabata; Cheslyn Jampies, Edwin Gyimah, Sello Glen Motsepe, Nyiko Mobbie; Willard Katsande, Tlotlo Leepile; Brandon Parusnath, Tshediso Patjie, Vusumzi Mncube; Chibuike Ohizo

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants have played out draws in their last two games and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Sekhukhune United have exceeded expectations so far but will be up against a stern test on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Sekhukhune United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi